Alimamy Koroma had 16 points off the bench for the Mustangs (1-2). Kobe Sanders added 16 points. Camren Pierce had 15 points.
Mark Crowe was held to five points, half his average, on 1-for-7 shooting, all from behind the 3-point arc.
Vrankic gave Santa Clara the lead 53-52 with 9:49 remaining and Bediako threw down a dunk after a defensive stop on the next possession and Santa Clara edged away for the win.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.