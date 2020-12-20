SENIOR STUDS: Western Illinois’ Tamell Pearson, Will Carius and Rod Johnson Jr. have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Leathernecks scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAMELL: In five appearances this season, Western Illinois’ Pearson has shot 50.8 percent.
STREAK STATS: Western Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 86 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: The UT Martin offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-best rate in the country. The Western Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 304th among Division I teams).
