Jeter has also had stints as an assistant at UNLV, Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Marquette and Wisconsin-Platteville, his alma mater. As a player, he helped lead the Pioneers to the NCAA Division III title in 1991 under coach Bo Ryan, whom he worked for at three different programs.
Jeter replaces Bill Wright, who went 53-115 in six seasons running the Leathernecks, including 5-21 in 2019-20.
