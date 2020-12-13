Charles Bassey put the Hilltoppers back on top with a layup and after Jalen Carey made just one of two free throws, Hollingsworth sealed it. The Rams couldn’t get off a final shot.
Hollingsworth had 14 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (5-2) and Bassey added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
D.J. Johnson had 16 points for the Rams (3-4) and Russell added 14 points.
