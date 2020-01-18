Savage scored a season-high 20 points and had three blocks for Western Kentucky (12-6, 5-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Carson Williams added 15 points.

Jahmir Young had 14 points for the 49ers (10-6, 4-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jordan Shepherd added 11 points.

W. Kentucky takes on Marshall on the road on Wednesday. Charlotte plays Old Dominion on the road on Monday.

