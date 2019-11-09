Brandon Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0) and Jason Whitens added 15 points with nine boards.

Darius Roy scored a career-high 29 points and Te’Jon Lucas added a career-high 21 for the Panthers (1-1), who were up 76-73 with 6 seconds left in regulation when Flowers tied it with a 3.

Threes by Flowers with 7 seconds to go tied it at 85 in OT, and at 102 with 4 seconds left in 2OT.

Boyer-Richard’s go-ahead free throw and layup off a steal put the Broncos up 106-103 with 2:55 left in the third overtime and the Panthers got no closer from there.

Both teams play again Tuesday, with Western Michigan against Mississippi Valley State and Milwaukee facing Wisconsin Lutheran.

