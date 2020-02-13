SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan’s Boubacar Toure, Ty Groce and Noah Morgan have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Broncos have given up only 72.2 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 75.6 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Flowers has connected on 38.4 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Western Michigan’s B. Artis White has attempted 120 3-pointers and connected on 34.2 percent of them, and is 9 for 17 over the last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Eastern Michigan has an assist on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) over its past three outings while Western Michigan has assists on 19 of 67 field goals (28.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Eastern Michigan defense has held opponents to 63.1 points per game, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Western Michigan has given up an average of 72.6 points through 24 games (ranking the Broncos 234th).

