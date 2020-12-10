OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has had his hand in 43 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.
