Ball State (14-14, 5-10) vs. Western Michigan (8-20, 2-13)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State goes for the season sweep over Western Michigan after winning the previous matchup in Muncie. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 9, when the Cardinals outshot Western Michigan from the field 50 percent to 37.5 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on their way to a 79-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors. Tayler Persons, Tahjai Teague, K.J. Walton and Trey Moses have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.

TERRIFIC TAYLER: Persons has connected on 35.3 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-15 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Ball State’s Teague has attempted 43 3-pointers and has connected on 23.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Cardinals have averaged 22.3 free throws per game.

