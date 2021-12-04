Clemson, the top-shooting 3-point team in the ACC (41.7%), was 7 of 12 in the first half but just 2 of 9 in the second. Miami, which came in average 5.5 triples a game on 29% shooting, was 11 of 25, including 6 of 13 in the second half. Waardenburg had four and Miller three. Overall Miami shot 60% in the second half.