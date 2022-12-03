Wade and Longwood host Delaware State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (4-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-6) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -13.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on the Delaware State Hornets after DeShaun Wade scored 22 points in Longwood’s 71-68 loss to the San Diego Toreros. The Hornets are 1-0 on their home court. Delaware State is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Lancers have gone 0-3 away from home. Longwood has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khyrie Staten is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 62.3% for Delaware State.

Wade averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

