Wade and Longwood host Delaware State

Longwood Lancers (4-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-6)
The Lancers have gone 0-3 away from home. Longwood has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khyrie Staten is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 62.3% for Delaware State.
Wade averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for Longwood.
