The Lancers are 10-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South scoring 77.8 points per game while shooting 45.8%.
The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Lancers won the last matchup 79-71 on Jan. 27. Leslie Nkereuwem scored 24 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Watson is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.
Justin Hill is averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.
Lancers: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.