Wichita State posted a season-high 22 assists, a career-high 12 from Alterique Gilbert, which gave him 301 for his career.
Jordan Walker had 17 points for the Green Wave (9-12, 4-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Gabe Watson added 14 points. Kevin Cross had 13 points.
The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. Wichita State defeated Tulane 75-67 on Feb. 3.
