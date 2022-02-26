Messiah Thompson had 16 points for the Fighting Camels (15-12, 8-8). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points. Jesus Carralero had eight rebounds and three blocks.
The Lancers improved to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels on the season. Longwood defeated Campbell 72-64 on Jan. 19.
