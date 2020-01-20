Drew Edwards had 18 points for the 49ers (10-7, 4-2). Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and six assists, and Jahmir Young had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Monarchs evened the season series against the 49ers with the win. Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 53-47 on Jan. 11. Old Dominion faces Florida International at home on Thursday. Charlotte matches up against Florida Atlantic at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.