NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Romone Saunders had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists and Wagner beat Central Connecticut 80-58 in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Elijah Davis had 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The Seahawks (6-6) kept a double-digit lead shortly after the 10-minute mark of the second half when Jonathan Norfleet’s layup made it 60-49.

Wagner took the lead for good with 14:41 left in the first half as Saunders’ 3-pointer made it 9-6 and extended the margin to 15 twice in the first half.

The Seahawks made 15 of 35 from 3-point range.

Kashaun Hicks and Joe Hugley had 14 points each for the Blue Devils (6-8). Ian Krishnan added 10 points.

Chase Freeman scored 10 for Wagner, which won its fourth in the last six.

