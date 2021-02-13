The 95 points were a season best for Wagner, which shot 56% making 35 of 63 shots.
Fairleigh Dickinson scored a season-high 45 points in the first half, and was tied at 53 early in the second half but fell behind for good after Delonnie Hunt hit a 3-pointer for Wagner.
Elyjah Williams had 27 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Knights (7-11, 6-6). Brandon Powell and Joe Munden Jr. each had 14 points. Jahlil Jenkins had a career-high 11 assists but was held to six points, 11 below his average.
Wagner defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 76-72 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.