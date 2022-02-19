The Seahawks have gone 9-1 in home games. Wagner is the best team in the NEC in team defense, giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.
The Blue Devils have gone 4-10 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 54-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Alex Morales led the Seahawks with 11 points, and Andre Snoddy led the Blue Devils with 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Martinez is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wagner.
Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..
LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.
Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.