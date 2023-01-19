Wagner hosts Scantlebury and Cent. Conn. St.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-15, 2-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 2-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Wagner Seahawks after Nigel Scantlebury scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 88-80 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Seahawks are 4-2 on their home court. Wagner has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 2-3 in conference play. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Seahawks and Blue Devils face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Kellen Amos averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Scantlebury is shooting 37.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

