TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 63.3 points per game and allowed 59.8 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 45 points scored and 67 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Morales has accounted for 44 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. Morales has 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

STREAK STATS: Wagner has won its last four road games, scoring 78.5 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady Mount St. Mary’s defense has held opponents to 61.5 points per game, the 13th-lowest mark in Division I. Wagner has given up an average of 71.8 points through 12 games (ranking the Seahawks 200th).

