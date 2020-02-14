SUPER SENIORS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hayes has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Hayes has accounted for 10 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Wagner has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 89 points during those contests. Merrimack has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 61.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Warriors. Merrimack has 41 assists on 69 field goals (59.4 percent) across its past three outings while Wagner has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has allowed only 60.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Warriors ninth among Division I teams. The Wagner offense has averaged 69 points through 23 games (ranked 222nd, nationally).

