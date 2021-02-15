TEAM LEADERSHIP: The play-making Damian Chong Qui has averaged 15.7 points and 5.6 assists to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Complementing Chong Qui is Nana Opoku, who is putting up 9.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The Seahawks are led by Alex Morales, who is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mountaineers have scored 65.5 points per game and allowed 59.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 45 points scored and 67 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last five games. Chong Qui has accounted for 28 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Wagner is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-5 when fewer than four Seahawks players score in double-figures.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Mount St. Mary’s defense has held opponents to 61.5 points per game, the 13th-lowest mark in Division I. Wagner has given up an average of 74.7 points through 11 games (ranking the Seahawks 251st).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com