St. Francis (Pa.) (15-12, 11-5) vs. Wagner (13-14, 8-8)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) seeks revenge on Wagner after dropping the first matchup in Loretto. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when St. Francis (Pa.) made only nine foul shots on 13 attempts while the Seahawks hit 17 of 20 on their way to a four-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Red Flash scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Keith Braxton has connected on 31 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 15-5 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Red Flash are 7-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked second among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.9 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.