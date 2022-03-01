The teams meet for the third time this season. The Seahawks won 69-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Alex Morales led the Seahawks with 18 points, and Myles Thompson led the Red Flash with 11 points.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Josh Cohen is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).
LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.