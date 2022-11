NEW YORK — Javier Esquerra Trelles had 20 points in Wagner’s 82-52 win over Neumann on Monday night.

Esquerra Trelles added five rebounds for the Seahawks (2-1). Julian Brown was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 10 from distance) to add 14 points. Delonnie Hunt recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.