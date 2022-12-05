Wagner visits Fordham after Quisenberry's 23-point game

Wagner Seahawks (4-3) at Fordham Rams (8-1)
The Seahawks have gone 2-3 away from home. Wagner is sixth in the NEC shooting 33.7% from deep. Jahbril Price-Noel leads the Seahawks shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.7% for Fordham.
Delonnie Hunt is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Price-Noel is averaging 8.6 points for Wagner.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.