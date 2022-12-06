Wagner visits Fordham following Moore's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wagner Seahawks (4-3) at Fordham Rams (8-1) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -9.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Khalid Moore scored 23 points in Fordham’s 95-90 victory against the Tulane Green Wave. The Rams are 7-0 in home games. Fordham is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 2-3 on the road. Wagner has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 54.7% and averaging 15.3 points for Fordham.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Jahbril Price-Noel is averaging 8.6 points for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

