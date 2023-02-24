Wagner visits Saint Francis (PA) following Cohen's 31-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (14-12, 7-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-16, 9-6 NEC)
The Seahawks have gone 7-8 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is averaging 5.4 points for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 22.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).
Javier Esquerra Trelles averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Delonnie Hunt is shooting 37.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.
Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.