Wagner visits Stonehill following Burnett's 25-point game

Wagner Seahawks (8-5, 1-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (5-11, 1-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Isaiah Burnett scored 25 points in Stonehill’s 73-72 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Skyhawks are 1-2 on their home court. Stonehill gives up 75.8 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 1-1 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Andrew Sims is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Javier Esquerra Trelles is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.4 points. Delonnie Hunt is shooting 35.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

