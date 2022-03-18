TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mucius averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Alondes Williams is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Story continues below advertisement

Vince Williams is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. KeShawn Curry is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___