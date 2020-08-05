Wake Forest’s news release cited the reduced fan capacity for the game between programs separated by 86 miles.
“Wake Forest and Appalachian State playing is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of North Carolina,” Wake Forest athletics director John Currie said in a statement. “It would be a shame not to have the normal packed and electric atmosphere this game always provides.”
Wake Forest is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which has announced that league teams will play 10 conference games and one nonconference matchup played in the ACC member’s home state.
Appalachian State is a member of the Sun Belt Conference, which has announced that league teams will play eight conference games and the option to add as many as four nonconference opponents.
