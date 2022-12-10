Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the LSU Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (7-1) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2, 0-1 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -1.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Demon Deacons have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Wake Forest ranks seventh in the ACC with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Tyree Appleby averaging 6.9.

The Tigers have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. LSU is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Wake Forest.

Adam Miller is averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 16.6 points for LSU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article