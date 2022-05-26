Wake Forest hires Gebbia as women's basketball coach

Wake Forest has hired American’s Megan Gebbia as its new women’s basketball coach.
Wake Forest has scheduled an introductory news conference for Gebbia on Friday.
The challenge facing Gebbia is to help the Demon Deacons build to becoming a regular NCAA Tournament team. The program has only reached two tournaments in its history, the first in 1988 and then in 2021.
The Demon Deacons followed that tournament trip with a 16-17 season that included only four Atlantic Coast Conference wins.
___
