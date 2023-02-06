Wake Forest hosts North Carolina following Monsanto's 28-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Damari Monsanto scored 28 points in Wake Forest’s 81-64 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-2 in home games. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 5.0.

The Tar Heels are 7-5 in conference play. North Carolina has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Monsanto is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Armando Bacot is averaging 17.5 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

