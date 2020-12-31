Whitt, who arrived at Wake Forest nine days ago, graduated high school early and enrolled in spring semester classes. The point guard out of the state of North Carolina is the highest rated recruit for first-year coach Steve Forbes.
Ody Oguama also played his first game this season and scored eight points for shorthanded Wake Forest, which was without scoring leader Jonah Antonio. Isaiah Mucius added 11 points and Jahcobi Neath 10.
Wake Forest had its largest lead of the game at 21-4 before Catawba battled back to within 32-30 at the break. The Indians pulled to 62-58 with 2:04 left, but Mucius made three of his next four free throws as Wake Forest held a two-possession lead the rest of the way.
Terrence Whitfield paced Catawba with 15 points. Larry Mcleod added 14 points and Ben Bowen 12.
