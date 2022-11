BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Daivien Williamson scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 81-71 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Wake Forest went 25-10 overall with an 18-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Demon Deacons allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.