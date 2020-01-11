Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Newman took over as the starter for the final four games of the 2018 season after Sam Hartman went down with a broken leg. He led the Demon Deacons to a 3-1 record.

“After careful consideration, and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at Georgia as a graduate transfer,” Newman wrote on Twitter. “I am excited about joining such a great football program.”

Newman gives Georgia a quarterback with significant college experience. Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Fromm’s backup in 2019, played just four games in a mop-up role.

“I am ready to get to work, ready to make new friendships and committed to contributing to this great program,” Newman said. “This journey will surely be one that I never ever forget.”

The Bulldogs also have a pair of top prospects from their last two signing classes.

D’wan Mathis enrolled at Georgia a year ago but suffered a major setback when severe headaches and sinus pressure led to him undergoing surgery in May to remove a cyst from his brain. He recovered from the operation and was able to work on the scout team late in the season.

Last month, the Bulldogs signed Carson Beck, a 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida whose skills have been compared to Fromm’s.

