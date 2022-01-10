Beal-Smith, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound tailback from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, led Wake Forest with 732 yards in 2020. He gained 604 yards this past season as the Demon Deacons won the ACC Atlantic Division.
South Carolina needed to replenish its running back room after it lost ZaQuandre White and Kevin Harris to the NFL draft.
