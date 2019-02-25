Miami (12-14, 4-10) vs. Wake Forest (10-16, 3-11)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes for the season sweep over Wake Forest after winning the previous matchup in Coral Gables. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Hurricanes outshot Wake Forest from the field 47.9 percent to 34.2 percent and made 11 more foul shots en route to the 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Anthony Lawrence II, Ebuka Izundu and Zach Johnson have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.

LEAPING FOR LYKES: Chris Lykes has connected on 31.3 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-8 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-8 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Miami has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64.4 points, while allowing 75.4 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Miami has scored 67.3 points and allowed 64.3 points over its last three games. Wake Forest has averaged 68.7 points while giving up 85.7 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.