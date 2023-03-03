Wake Forest takes on Syracuse following Appleby's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-14, 9-10 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Syracuse Orange after Tyree Appleby scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 71-69 loss to the Boston College Eagles. The Orange are 10-7 in home games. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are 10-9 in ACC play. Wake Forest averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 16.7 points. Judah Mintz is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Advertisement

Andrew Carr is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article