Syracuse hosts Appleby and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-14, 9-10 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Syracuse Orange after Tyree Appleby scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 71-69 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange are 10-7 on their home court. Syracuse is second in the ACC with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 9.9.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-9 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Orange and Demon Deacons meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 14.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Damari Monsanto averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Appleby is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

