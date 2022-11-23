Wake Forest takes home win streak into matchup with South Carolina State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -25.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts South Carolina State looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Demon Deacons are 3-0 in home games. Wake Forest has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 30.0% from downtown. Raquan Brown leads the Bulldogs shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is shooting 43.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 5.8 points for Wake Forest.

Rakeim Gary is averaging 9.6 points for the Bulldogs. Lesown Hallums is averaging 9.2 points for South Carolina State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article