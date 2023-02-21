Wake Forest visits NC State following Joiner's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 29 points in NC State’s 77-69 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Wolf Pack have gone 14-1 at home. NC State averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 9-7 in ACC play. Wake Forest ranks fourth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Joiner is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

