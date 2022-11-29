Wake Forest visits Wisconsin following Monsanto's 20-point showing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)
The Demon Deacons have gone 0-0 away from home. Wake Forest has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Wisconsin.
Tyree Appleby is averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for the Demon Deacons. Andrew Carr is averaging 12.0 points for Wake Forest.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.