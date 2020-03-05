Conti curled off a high screen and made a contested shot at the edge of the key to extend Wake Forest’s lead to 56-51 with 53.7 seconds left. Virginia Tech later pulled to 56-55 after a quick inbound play, but Conti answered with two free throws at 8.9 for a three-point lead.
Virginia Tech had two good looks at the other end but Taja Cole’s layup attempt rolled off and Aisha Sheppard’s corner 3-pointer was short at the buzzer.
Elizabeth Kitley led Virginia Tech (21-9) with 15 points. The No. 5 seed Hokies became the fourth straight higher seed to lose in the tournament.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.