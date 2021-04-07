The plan now is for Childress to work with athletics director John Currie and university leadership on “strategic projects” benefitting the school as well as exploring other coaching jobs.
Childress – whose No. 22 jersey is retired -- is the program’s No. 2 career scorer with 2,208 points and holds the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament record with 107 points in the 1995 tournament, which ended with Wake Forest’s first title in 33 years.
Childress went on to play two seasons in the NBA before a long pro career internationally.
___
