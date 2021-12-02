Clawson received 49 of 64 votes from a 50-member panel of media members and league head coaches. Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, whose 17th-ranked Panthers face Clawson’s 18th-ranked Demon Deacons in Saturday’s ACC championship game, was second with 10 votes.
Clawson is the ninth Wake Forest coach to win the honor and first since Jim Grobe in 2006, the last year the Demon Deacons won an ACC title.
Pickett claimed 52 of 64 votes for player of the year, easily outdistancing Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (five) and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (three).
Pickett is the second Pittsburgh player to win those two awards, following running back James Conner in 2014.
The Associated Press will release its all-ACC honors Monday.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25