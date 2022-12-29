Walker and UAB host UTEP

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTEP Miners (8-4, 1-0 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (10-2, 1-0 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -15.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the UTEP Miners after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 76-68 win against the Charlotte 49ers. The Blazers have gone 8-0 in home games. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 41.0 points in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 9.2.

The Miners are 1-0 in C-USA play. UTEP is eighth in C-USA scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Blazers and Miners face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 24.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 11.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

Advertisement

Tae Hardy is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article