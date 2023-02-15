Walker and UAB host UTEP

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UAB Blazers (18-8, 9-6 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-13, 5-9 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the UTEP Miners after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 92-69 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Miners are 10-4 in home games. UTEP has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blazers are 9-6 against C-USA opponents. UAB has a 0-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Givance is averaging 10 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Walker averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 22.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Eric Gaines is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

