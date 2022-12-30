Walker and UAB host UTSA

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-2 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (11-2, 2-0 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the UTSA Roadrunners after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 79-73 overtime win over the UTEP Miners. The Blazers are 9-0 on their home court. UAB leads C-USA averaging 86.3 points and is shooting 47.1%.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 in conference games. UTSA is sixth in C-USA with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 5.2.

The Blazers and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals. KJ Buffen is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Japhet Medor is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

